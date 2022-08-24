Bengals’ Bates wants to show he’s 1 of NFL’s top safeties

Bengals safety Jessie Bates said playing under the franchise tag this season will give him a chance to show the Bengals and other NFL teams what he is worth. The 25-year old Bates reported to training camp on Tuesday and signed a one-year contract for $12.9 million after staying away amid the contract dispute. He said he loves the game too much to sit out for the season, which was his other option. The Bengals are conducting joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams ahead of their final preseason game Saturday.

