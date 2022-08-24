Barcelona and Man City draw in friendly to help fight ALS

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and Manchester City have drawn 3-3 in a friendly to raise money and awareness for the fight against ALS. More than 91,000 fans were at the Camp Nou for the match that had the proceeds going to help raise funds for research against ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The honorary kickoff was taken by Juan Carlos Unzué, the former Barcelona goalkeeper and goalkeeping coach who has the disease and helped promote the friendly. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay scored for the hosts. Man City got goals from Julián Álvarez, Cole Palmer and Riyad Mahrez deep into stoppage time.

