A year away: USA Basketball ramps up World Cup preparations

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The next Basketball World Cup for men is exactly one year away. And USA Basketball is ramping up its preparations. The Americans haven’t qualified but are closing in on a berth in the 32-team field that will play next summer in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan. There is no roster and there is no schedule. But after finishing seventh at the most recent World Cup in China three years ago the Americans know that they have to be better next time.

