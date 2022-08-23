White Sox put Kopech on 15-day IL with strained knee

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have put right-hander Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list with a left knee strain. Chicago recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kopech started Monday’s game at Kansas City but faced only four batters before leaving with knee soreness. He is 4-9 with a 3.58 ERA in 23 starts this season for the White Sox. Chicago entered Tuesday three games out of first place in the AL Central and four back of the final American League wild card.

