Twins place All-Star OF Buxton on IL with hip strain

HOUSTON (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a low-grade strain of his right hip. Buxton, who is tied for third in the American League with 28 homers, left Monday’s loss to the Rangers with tightness in the hip. Buxton has also been dealing with a knee problem and manager Rocco Baldelli hopes the time off will help him recover from both issues.

