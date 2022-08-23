Swiss soccer league fines player for using ‘gay’ as insult

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — A soccer player judged to have used the word “gay” as an insult in a post-game interview has been fined about $2,000 by the Swiss Football League. The league says its tribunal declined to suspend Lucerne goalkeeper Marius Müller and judged that his words had been thoughtless but not homophobic. The 29-year-old German criticized his teammates’ play in a television interview after a 4-1 loss against St. Gallen. He and his club later apologized on social media. The league says Müller’s statement did not target a player, referee or spectator at the stadium but “expressed frustration” at his team’s defensive work.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.