RB Gus Edwards to miss at least first 4 games for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have put running back Gus Edwards on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, meaning he’ll miss at least the first four games of the regular season. Edwards was out all of last season with a knee injury. The Ravens lost him, running back J.K. Dobbins and cornerback Marcus Peters to knee injuries around the same time. None of them returned last season, but Dobbins and Peters have been able to practice during training camp. Edwards ran for more than 700 yards in each of his first three seasons with Baltimore before last year’s injury.

