Rays ace Glasnow throws BP, hasn’t ruled out return in 2022

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay ace Tyler Glasnow reached 97 mph while throwing his second live batting practice and hasn’t ruled out making his return to the Rays this season. Glasnow threw 21 pitches to a pair of minor leaguers before the Rays played the Los Angeles Angels. Glasnow had Tommy John surgery on August 4, 2021. The 6-foot-8 right-hander made his last appearance on June 14 2021, at the Chicago White Sox. Rays shortstop Wander Franco hit in an indoor cage and took grounders. Franco was removed from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Sunday due to ongoing hand soreness.

