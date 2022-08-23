Mariota, Ridder solid for Falcons in 24-16 loss to Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Marcus Mariota led Atlanta to scores on two of his three drives in the Falcons’ 24-16 loss against mostly New York Jets backups. Mariota strengthened his hold on the starting job by going 6 of 10 for 132 yards and a touchdown to Olamide Zaccheaus before giving way to rookie Desmond Ridder with a 10-0 lead in the second quarter. Ridder went 10 of 13 for 143 yards and leading the Falcons to two field goals in three series. Fourth-stringer Chris Streveler led the Jets on two late touchdown drives to give New York the victory. The Jets’ Bradlee Anae returned a fumble 30 yards for a score.

