Lauer, Brewers 1st team to blank LA at Dodger Stadium in ’22

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Lauer and four Milwaukee relievers combined to hand Los Angeles its first shutout of the season at Dodger Stadium, pitching the Brewers to a 4-0 win. The Dodgers, with the best record in baseball and the highest-scoring team in the majors, had their nine-game home winning streak snapped. Los Angeles was blanked for the sixth time overall this season after completing a weekend sweep of the Miami Marlins with 19 runs and 34 hits in a three-game series. Lauer allowed five hits in five innings. He struck out two and walked two in avenging a 2-1 loss to the Dodgers in Milwaukee last week. The Brewers bullpen allowed three hits the rest of the way.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.