Justin Lower lost PGA Tour card, LIV might help get it back

ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Lower lost his PGA Tour card in brutal fashion when he three-putted from 60 feet on the final hole of the regular season. Thanks to LIV Golf, he might be getting it back. The tour told players a few weeks ago that eligibility for next season would extend through the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Some players are likely to join LIV Golf after this week and will be suspended from the PGA Tour when they play in the rival series. That is likely to bump up Lower, Austin Smotherman and others into the top 125. That means they will have full cards next season.

