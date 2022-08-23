Herbert, defense look to lead Chargers back to the playoffs

The Los Angeles Chargers invested more than $70 million on free agents on defense during the offseason in order to get to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The defense could have as many as six new starters this season, headlined by linebacker Khalil Mack and cornerback J.C. Jackson. They have one of the most exciting QBs in the league in Justin Herbert, who made the Pro Bowl for the first time last season, while Brandon Staley has shown he is one of the most aggressive coaches in the league in going for it on fourth down.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.