Greg Zuerlein wins kicking job as Jets cut Eddy Pineiro

NEW YORK (AP) — Greg Zuerlein booted his way to a win in the New York Jets’ kicking competition, beating out incumbent Eddy Pineiro. The team announced it released Pineiro among its five cuts to get down to the NFL-mandated 80-man roster limit. That left the 34-year-old Zuerlein as the lone kicker on the Jets’ roster. Safety Elijah Riley, linebacker Kai Nacua and offensive linemen Isaiah Williams and Caleb Benenoch also were cut. Zuerlein was released by Dallas in March and signed by New York to a one-year, $2 million contract. He and Pineiro, who was re-signed in the offseason to a one-year, $1.75 million deal, had a close competition throughout the offseason and training camp.

