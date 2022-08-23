England midfielder Jill Scott retires from soccer

LONDON (AP) — England midfielder Jill Scott has announced her retirement from soccer. She’s the second member of the Euro 2022-winning team to do so in two days. The 35-year-old Scott’s decision comes after Ellen White said Monday she was retiring. Both Scott and White played in the final of the Women’s European Championship on July 31, when England beat Germany 2-1 after extra time. Scott made her England debut in 2006 and had a total of 161 international appearances with her England debut in 2006. That’s second only to Fara Williams with 172 appearances. Scott scored 27 goals for the national team.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.