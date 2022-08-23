Emoni Bates officially transfers to Eastern Michigan

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Emoni Bates has officially transferred to Eastern Michigan. The school announced that the 6-foot-9 guard will play for his hometown Eagles this season, nearly two months after Bates shared his plans on social media. He averaged 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game last season as a freshman at Memphis, where he enrolled after reclassifying to join the class of 2021. Bates became the first sophomore to win the Gatorade national player of the year award in high school basketball in 2020, beating out Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.