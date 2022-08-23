Chargers hope improvements on defense make them contenders

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert has the most passing yards, completions and touchdowns through his first two years than any quarterback in NFL history. Yet, for all that Herbert has done, it hasn’t resulted in the Los Angeles Chargers getting to the postseason. After an aggressive offseason, the Chargers are not only looked at as a playoff team but as a Super Bowl contender. Los Angeles not only returns most of its offense but has significantly upgraded its defense as it looks to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2018. Linebacker Khalil Mack and cornerback J.C. Jackson are the most significant additions on defense. Mack, acquired in a trade from Chicago, will team up with Joey Bosa to form one of the league’s premier pass-rushing duos.

