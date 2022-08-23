Cabrera dominates, Marlins win in 1st Oakland trip since ’17

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Edward Cabrera pitched two-hit ball over eight innings in another impressive start, Charles Leblanc homered and the Miami Marlins beat the Oakland Athletics 3-0. The A’s drew their second-lowest home crowd of 2,630. Cabrera retired the final 14 batters in the longest outing of his career — he’d previously gone 6 1/3 innings last year. He struck out seven and walked three in the 101-pitch performance. The 24-year-old right-hander is 4-1 with a 1.41 ERA in seven starts this season. Tanner Scott followed with one-hit relief for his 18th save. It was the Marlins’ first visit to Oakland since 2017, though they opened this season across the bay in San Francisco.

