Boston College blockers try to hold up tradition of O-Line U

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College is heading into the football season with a whole new offensive line. BC has a history of sending offensive linemen to the NFL and bills itself as “O-Line U.” Last year Zion Johnson was picked 17th overall in the draft. He’s the 10th BC offensive lineman to go in the first round. This year five newcomers will try to protect quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Tackle Jack Conley says the blockers aren’t going to let it become a weakness. The Eagles open the season at home against Rutgers on Sept. 3.

