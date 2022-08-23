Bengals address biggest needs, ready to defend AFC title

With quarterback Joe Burrow and an overhauled offensive line, the Cincinnati Bengals like their chances of getting back to a Super Bowl after an improbable run to the big game last season. The improved offensive line should also be good for featured back Joe Mixon, who was great last year despite an O-line that couldn’t get much push. Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd make up one of the league’s best receiving groups. Defensive line and linebackers should again be solid.

By The Associated Press

