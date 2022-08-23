Arenado, O’Neill, Edman homer, Cards thump Cubs for DH split

CHICAGO (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Tyler O’Neill homered in a five-run fourth inning, Corey Dickerson had four hits and the St. Louis Cardinals pounded the Chicago Cubs 13-3 to split a doubleheader. The Cubs blanked the Cardinals 2-0 in the opener, ending St. Louis’ season-best eight-game winning streak. Javier Assad pitched four scoreless innings in his major league debut and combined with four relievers on a five-hitter. The NL Central-leading Cardinals got back on track in the nightcap with 16 hits. Tommy Edman had a solo homer, a double and three RBIs.

