Ex-MLBer Bill Lee ‘wasn’t breathing’ after collapse, revived

Former major leaguer Bill Lee had stopped breathing after collapsing in the bullpen during an exhibition game this weekend, but paramedics and two shocks with a defibrillator helped resuscitate the 75-year-old pitcher. Town of Thunderbolt Administrator Bob Milie was at the Savannah Bananas on Friday night. Milie, who’s also a firefighter in the Georgia town a few miles from Savannah, told The Associated Press that without immediate help, he didn’t think Lee would have survived. Bananas president Jared Orton said one of Lee’s daughters with him and said he was in good spirits. Lee is a member of the Boston Red Sox Hall of Fame. He was an All-Star in 1973 and started Game 7 of the 1975 World Series for Boston.

