Dustin May dominates in MLB return, Dodgers beat Marlins 7-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dustin May dominated for five innings in his return from Tommy John surgery, Will Smith and Justin Turner hit three-run homers and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a 7-0 victory over the Miami Marlins. In his first big league start since May 2021, May gave up just one hit, struck out nine and walked two. He retired his last 13 batters. The 24-year-old righty, who showed exceptional promise in parts of the last three seasons, gave signs that he could be a key contributor down the stretch and into the playoffs for the team with the best record in the majors. May’s return came after the Dodgers learned Monday that right-hander Walker Buehler will need to undergo elbow surgery and would be out for the remainder of the season.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.