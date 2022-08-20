Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:43 AM

Mikolas deals, Goldschmidt hits 30th HR, Cards beat D-backs

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Miles Mikolas threw eight dominant innings, Paul Goldschmidt connected for his 30th homer of the season and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-1. Nolan Arenado had a four-hit night, including three doubles, while veteran catcher Yadier Molina added a season-high three hits and scored a run. Goldschmidt also had three hits. Mikolas gave up just one hit through seven shutout innings before the D-backs scratched across a run in the eighth.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content