Hernández, Arroyo, Wacha power Red Sox past Orioles 4-3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kike Hernández homered, Christian Arroyo added a key RBI double in the ninth inning and Michael Wacha pitched scoreless ball into the sixth as the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 4-3. The series is tied at one game apiece and the teams will play the finale in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. The Orioles slipped 2 1/2 games behind Tampa Bay in the race for the final American League wild-card spot.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.