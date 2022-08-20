Dodgers edge Marlins 2-1 for 34th come-from-behind win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith’s fielder’s-choice grounder scored Mookie Betts with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 2-1. It was the Dodgers’ major league-leading 34th come-from-behind victory. Betts scored on the bizarre play in which Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings abandoned the plate. Third baseman Jon Berti fielded Smith’s grounder and wanted to throw home, but Stallings had moved toward first base, leaving no one at the plate. Trayce Thompson’s stellar defense robbed Nick Fortes of a potential tying homer leading off the ninth with a leaping catch in center field.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.