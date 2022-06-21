Ferrer appointed tournament director of the Davis Cup Finals

LONDON (AP) — Retired player David Ferrer has been appointed tournament director of the Davis Cup Finals. The 40-year-old Ferrer is a three-time Davis Cup champion with Spain who reached a career-best singles ranking of No. 3. He replaces Albert Costa who held the position since 2019. Sixteen teams will compete in the Finals group stage in September in the cities of Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Valencia. The top two teams from each group qualify for the final eight in Malaga from Nov. 22-27.