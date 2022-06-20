Yanks’ Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays’ Paredes singles

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay’s Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher’s mound and into the outfield on Cole’s 105th pitch at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless innings. He took a perfect game into the seventh against Detroit on June 3 before Jonathan Schoop’s two-out single.