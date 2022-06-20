Mets recall Dom Smith from Triple-A after 3-week stint

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have promoted first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith from Triple-A Syracuse, ending the popular 26-year-old’s three-week stint in the minor leagues. New York called up Smith and put right-hander Seth Lugo on the paternity list Monday prior to a game against the Miami Marlins. The move comes as Major League Baseball began enforcing a rule limiting teams to 13 pitchers that has been delayed several times. Smith was optioned to Syracuse on May 31 after hitting .186 without a home run in 101 plate appearances this season. He hit .316 during a breakout season in 2020, but he hasn’t been the same player in the majors since.