Ceccon sets world record, Ledecky claims yet another title

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Italy’s Thomas Ceccon has set a world record in the men’s 100 backstroke and Katie Ledecky has claimed yet another gold at the swimming world championships in Budapest. Ceccon stunned the competition by clocking 51.60 seconds to shave 0.15 seconds off the previous best mark set by American Ryan Murphy at the 2016 Olympics. It’s the Italian’s first world title. Ledecky extended her record haul of titles to 17 with her fourth in the 1,500 freestyle alone. Ledecky never looked threatened and finished 14.74 seconds ahead of Katie Grimes. Ledecky punched the water in delight then embraced her teammate.