Hockey Canada leaders pressed on handling of assault claim

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A member of the Canadian parliament says Hockey Canada executives should have forced members of the country’s gold medal-winning junior team to speak with third-party investigators about an alleged sexual assault. A woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the 2018 world junior team at a gala event in June of that year. Her lawsuit was settled last month. Hockey Canada CEO Tom Renney and president Scott Smith were called to testify about their handling of the allegation before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa. Conservative MP Kevin Wraugh says it’s “unacceptable” that players weren’t forced to cooperate with the probe.