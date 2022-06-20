Cornet wins rematch, Kerber made to wait at Bad Homburg

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Alizé Cornet won a rematch with a player who beat her last week on a day when rain interrupted play at the Bad Homburg Open. Ninth-seeded Cornet swept past Anna Kalinskaya 6-2, 6-4 for her first grass-court win of the season following a first-round loss to the same opponent last week in Berlin. Last year’s winner Angelique Kerber was leading Anastasia Gasanova 4-2 in the first set before play ended for the day. The winner will play Lucia Bronzetti in the second round.