Wilson, Hamby help Aces rally, beat Lynx 96-95

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 25 points, Dearica Hamby added 16 — including a 3-pointer in the closing seconds — and the Las Vegas Aces rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat the Minnesota Lynx 96-95. Chelsea Gray shook a reaching Kayla McBride with a behind-the-back move to get into the lane and kicked it out to a wide-open Hamby for a 3-pointer from the left corner to give Las Vegas a 96-91 lead with 15.5 seconds left. Minnesota’s Jessica Shepard inexplicably drove for layup with 0.4 seconds left to make it 96-95. Shepard had a career-high 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting, a career-best 18 rebounds and six assists in 28 minutes off the bench. Kelsey Plum had 21 points and six assists and Gray added 16 and 9 for Las Vegas.