Bird’s late 3 seals Storm win in her New York finale

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Gabby Williams scored a season-high 23 points in Seattle’s 81-72 win over the New York Liberty in what was Storm guard Sue Bird’s final regular-season game in her hometown. The league’s all-time assists leader announced Thursday that she would retire at the end of the 2022 season. She grew up in Long Island, about an hour from Barclays Center. Bird sealed the game with a 3-pointer as the shot clock ran down with 18.9 seconds left. She received a standing ovation as she came out of the game. The 21-year veteran finished with 11 points.