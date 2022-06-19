Vick adds US Open low amateur medal to NCAA team title

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Travis Vick was already an NCAA team champion at Texas. Now he can add low amateur at the U.S Open to his resume. Vick shot 73 at The Country Club in the final round to finish at 8 over par for the tournament and claim a silver medal from the USGA. Vick also had the clinching point for Texas in the national championship earlier this month. Vick finished two strokes ahead of Sam Bennett, who played for rival Texas A&M. Austin Greaser and Stewart Hagestad were the only other amateurs to make the cut.