Trout hits 5th HR in 5-game series, Angels beat Mariners

By DAIMON EKLUND

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Mike Trout homered for the fifth time in the five-game series and Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0. Trout hit two home runs in the series opener and one in each of the final three games. The five home runs tied the record for any player in a single series against the Mariners, along with George Bell in 1987 and Boston’s Trevor Story earlier this season. Trout’s two-run drive in the fourth inning was his 52nd career homer against Seattle, matching Rafael Palmeiro for the most by any player off the Mariners. The three-time AL MVP has 21 homers this season, four behind major league leader Aaron Judge of the Yankees.