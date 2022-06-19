Soto’s homer helps Nationals slow Phils, avoid 5-game sweep

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto hit a three-run homer and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-3 to avoid a five-game sweep. Washington ended an eight-game skid and snapped Philadelphia’s seven-game road winning streak. The Phillies haven’t swept a five-game series since pummeling the Marlins in 2001 at home. Bryce Harper and crew were seeking payback after being swept over five games by Washington in September of 2019. Nats starter Jackson Tetreault earned his first major league victory in his second appearance. The 26-year-old right-hander gave up three unearned runs over seven innings, with two walks, six hits and two strikeouts.