Santander homers, points to dad in the stands, O’s edge Rays

By TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Santander homered and pointed to his dad sitting in front of the press box as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1. Santander’s home run on Father’s Day helped Baltimore win back-to-back series against Tampa Bay for the first time since 2017. Orioles starter Jordan Lyles was scratched Sunday morning because of a stomach virus. As a result, manager Brandon Hyde was forced into a bullpen game. Austin Voth, claimed by the Orioles off waivers from the Washington Nationals on June 7, made his first start of the season and 23rd of his five-year career. He threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings with four strikeouts.