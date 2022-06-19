Pivetta goes 7 strong with 10 Ks; Red Sox hold off Cards 6-4

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Pivetta pitched seven dominant innings with 10 strikeouts, Christian Vázquez hit a three-run homer and the Boston Red Sox held off the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 to win their fifth straight series. Trevor Story added a solo shot and Jackie Bradley Jr. had a go-ahead single for the Red Sox, who rebounded after getting blown out 11-2 on Saturday night for their 13th victory in 17 games. St. Louis wrapped up just its second visit to Fenway Park in 14 years, and second since 2017. The Cardinals have lost three of four. Juan Yepez hit a pinch-hit, three-run homer for St. Louis.