Ogunbowale hits 5 3s, scores 27 as Wings beat Sparks 92-82

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale hit five 3-pointers and finished with XX points, Marina Mabrey scored a season-high 21 points and the Dallas Wings used a third-quarter run to take control in their 92-82 win over the Los Angeles Sparks. The Wings have won back-to-back games after losing four in a row and six of the last seven. Dallas scored the final seven points of the half — capped by Allisha Gray’s three-point play with 0.7 seconds left — to take a five-point lead into the break and the Wings never again trailed. Los Angeles made just 1 of 10 from the field and committed five turnovers over the first 6 minutes of the third quarter. Nneka Ogwumike led Los Angeles (5-9) with 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting and 10 rebounds.