Masters champ Scheffler ties for 2d in US Open at Brookline

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler tied for second at the U.S. Open, a stroke behind winner Matt Fitzpatrick. The world’s top-ranked golfer had the lead when he made the turn in the final round at The Country Club, but bogeyed the 10th and 11th holes. Scheffler shot a 3-under 67 to tie for second Will Zalatoris. Scheffler said he played well but had too many putts that rolled around the edge of the hole instead of going in.