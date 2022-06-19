Kennedy’s grand slam powers D-backs over Twins for 7-1 win

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Buddy Kennedy hit a grand slam for his first big-league homer, Christian Walker added two solo shots and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Minnesota Twins 7-1. Merrill Kelly threw seven effective innings as the D-backs built their lead. The right-hander gave up one run on five hits, striking out five and walking none. The Diamondbacks took two of three games in the series. Chris Archer took the loss for the Twins after giving up two runs in four innings.