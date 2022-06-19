Dodgers’ Betts hopeful that injured list stint will be short

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Mookie Betts is hoping that his latest stint of the injured list only lasts a couple weeks. The Dodgers star outfielder is sidelined due to a cracked right rib. It his his third stint on the IL the past two seasons. Betts was injured during the first inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels when he collided with Cody Bellinger in the outfield on a fly ball. Betts played the rest of that game but was scratched from the lineup on Friday and Saturday.