Capps races to 6th Bristol win to tie Schumacher’s record

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Ron Capps tied Tony Schumacher for the most NHRA wins at Bristol Dragway history, racing to his sixth Funny Car victory at the track Sunday in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. Capps powered to the quickest run during every round of eliminations, beating Tim Wilkerson with a pass of 3.984 seconds at 324.36 mph for the first victory in a new Toyota GR Supra. The defending season champion won for the second time this season. Justin Ashley won in Top Fuel, Aaron Stanfield in Pro Stock and Jerry Savoie in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the ninth of 22 races in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.