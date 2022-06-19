Blue Jays rally from 5 down, end Yankees’ 9-game win streak

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. launched his fifth career grand slam, Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead, three-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to stop the Yankees’ nine-game winning streak, beating New York 10-9. Josh Donaldson, Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres, Kyle Higashioka and Marwin Gonzalez each hit home runs for the Yankees, who led 8-3 in the sixth inning. New York lost for just the second time in 18 games. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 17th home run and George Springer also connected for the Blue Jays. Toronto got all of its runs on homers and became the first Yankees opponent to score in double digits this season. New York leads the majors with a 49-17 record.