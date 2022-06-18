Van Uytvanck to face Errani in Veneto Open final

GAIBA, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck will face Italian veteran Sara Errani in the final of the inaugural Veneto Open. The 47th-ranked Van Uytvanck beat Harmony Tan 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the semifinals. Errani defeated sixth-seeded Diane Parry 6-3, 6-4. Van Uytvanck hasn’t dropped a set this week and won her only previous meeting with Errani in three sets during the 2018 Fed Cup playoffs. All nine of Errani’s career singles titles came before she served a doping ban in 2017 and 2018.