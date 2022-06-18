Koufax gets Dodger Stadium statue next to Jackie Robinson
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Sandy Koufax joined the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1955, he was in awe of being on the same team with Jackie Robinson. Now 67 years later, the two are immortalized in bronze at the entrance to Dodger Stadium. Koufax’s statue was unveiled on Saturday in the Centerfield Plaza before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the Cleveland Guardians. It is the second sculpture the Dodgers have commissioned after Robinson’s in 2017.