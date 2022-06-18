Griezmann’s struggles open door for Nkunku at World Cup

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Antoine Griezmann’s alarming drop in form means his starting place for France at the World Cup is under threat from Christopher Nkunku. If Griezmann’s struggles continue in two international matches in September, coach Didier Deschamps could select Leipzig’s Nkunku when France begins its title defense in Qatar two months later. The 24-year-old Nkunku is a quick and skillful player who operates as a forward or an attacking midfielder. He was voted the German league’s best player by his fellow professionals last season after scoring 35 goals overall and providing 14 league assists. Griezmann has not scored for France or Atlético Madrid since early January.