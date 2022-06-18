Crawford, Giants pounce on shaky Pirates bullpen in 7-5 win

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brandon Crawford tied the game with an RBI single in the sixth and provided some breathing room with an RBI double in the ninth as the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5. The victory was the seventh in eight games for San Francisco, which is a season-best 10 games over .500 at 37-27. Wilmer Flores and Austin Slater homered for the Giants. Diego Castillo hit a three-run home run for Pittsburgh. The Pirates have dropped 11 of 12.