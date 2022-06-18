AP sources: Atkinson decides not to coach Charlotte Hornets

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kenny Atkinson has decided not to become the coach of the Charlotte Hornets. Two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday that Atkinson has reversed course and will not take over as coach of the Hornets. The decision came more than a week after the Golden State assistant had agreed to a four-year contract. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither Atkinson nor the Hornets revealed any details of the talks or agreement publicly.