Padres ace Musgrove placed on COVID-19 list

DENVER (AP) — San Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list, interrupting his stellar season. Musgrove is 8-0 with a 1.59 ERA. He has recorded a quality start in each of his 12 appearances. Musgrove worked seven innings on Thursday as the Padres beat the Cubs 6-4 at Wrigley Field to complete a four-game sweep. He allowed two runs on nine hits, striking out nine and walking none. San Diego recalled right-hander Reiss Knehr from Triple-A El Paso to take Musgrove’s place on the roster.